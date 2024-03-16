Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$350.00 at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$300.00 to C$350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$308.31.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
