BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.95. 88,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,646% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

