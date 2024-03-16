Brian Hirsch Sells 102,970 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 102,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $1,789,618.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Brian Hirsch sold 79,174 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $1,387,128.48.

On Friday, March 8th, Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $4,421,041.05.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $707,037.12.

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.68 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

ACV Auctions last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

