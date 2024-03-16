Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

