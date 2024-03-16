Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of BLIN opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.09.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
