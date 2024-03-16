Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.