BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.03 million, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.88. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRSP. Bank of America cut BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Articles

