BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.03 million, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.88. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Several research firms have issued reports on BRSP. Bank of America cut BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
