BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. Purchases 12,280 Shares

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,394,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,957. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTSG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

