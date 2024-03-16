Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price at $96.43

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

