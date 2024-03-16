Brokerages Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target at $11.83

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPO. Benchmark raised their price target on CompoSecure from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CompoSecure
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CompoSecure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CompoSecure
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.