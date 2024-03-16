Brokerages Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target at $11.83

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPO. Benchmark raised their price target on CompoSecure from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CompoSecure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 37.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 20.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 20.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.