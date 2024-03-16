Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) PT at $12.80

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.
GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television
Gray Television Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.56. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $10.69.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.
