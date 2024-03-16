Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) PT at $12.80

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gray Television by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gray Television by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.56. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

