Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $308.26

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.26.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $321.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $328.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.53. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

