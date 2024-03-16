Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $26.20

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

LNC stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

