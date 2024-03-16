Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT at $51.43

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

WFC stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

