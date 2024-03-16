Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kamada Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kamada in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Kamada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $321.85 million, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.05. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.