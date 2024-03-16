Bruce Booth Sells 71,764 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $2,903,571.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,697 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Bruce Booth sold 139,255 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $5,880,738.65.

On Monday, March 11th, Bruce Booth sold 51,184 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,193,234.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

