BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.05

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as high as C$3.07. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 66,407 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.05. The company has a market cap of C$265.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.01.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

