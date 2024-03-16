Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.36.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

