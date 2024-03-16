Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Caleres Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,250 shares of company stock worth $2,539,225. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caleres by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

