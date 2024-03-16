Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.97. The company has a market cap of C$330.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 62,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38. Insiders own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

