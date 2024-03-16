Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPB. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.38.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.