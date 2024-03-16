Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on the stock.

IDOX Stock Performance

Shares of IDOX opened at GBX 63 ($0.81) on Tuesday. IDOX has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 71 ($0.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. The firm has a market cap of £287.87 million, a PE ratio of 6,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

IDOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.91%. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity at IDOX

About IDOX

In other news, insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £185,220 ($237,309.42). 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

