Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Canadian Solar Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,802. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
