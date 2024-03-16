Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.79

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.79 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 432580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.20, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

