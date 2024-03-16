Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100,369 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,770 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,102,000 after buying an additional 108,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,015,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,929,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,378,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $71.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

