Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 752 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $242.35. The stock had a trading volume of 576,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,186. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average of $222.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

