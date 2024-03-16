Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,763. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

