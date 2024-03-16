Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 419.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

GSLC stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,035. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

