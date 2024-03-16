Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after buying an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

