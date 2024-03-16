Capital CS Group LLC Has $661,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $484.10 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.64 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.45.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total value of $9,638,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.