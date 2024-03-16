Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS opened at $30.42 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

