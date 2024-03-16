Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GVI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,133 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

