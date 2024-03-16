Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,948. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,975. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

