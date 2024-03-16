Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,120 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 431,914 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

