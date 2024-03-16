Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $470.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,807,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.99 and a 12-month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

