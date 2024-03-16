Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.98. 1,856,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.32 and a 200 day moving average of $201.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock worth $7,420,283 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

