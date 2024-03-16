Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 20,777 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,777 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.42% of Allegiant Travel worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 45,059 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,391. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.