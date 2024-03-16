Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,314 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,844,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $345.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

