Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 271 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. 1,116,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

