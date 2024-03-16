Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 563 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $227.27.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

