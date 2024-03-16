Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up 3.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PTC worth $37,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,590,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.81. 996,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.37. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $116.48 and a one year high of $188.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

