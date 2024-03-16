Capital Market Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 7.4% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $706.74 and a 200 day moving average of $546.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $238.94 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.