Capreit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$272.20 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

