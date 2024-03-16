Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

