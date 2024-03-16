Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.01. 11,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 42,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

