CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,583 shares of company stock worth $1,408,682. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CarGurus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CarGurus by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 104,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

