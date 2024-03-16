Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.7 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $305.43 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $314.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

