Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,439 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.21. The stock had a trading volume of 498,864 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average is $118.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

