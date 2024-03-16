Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 843 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. 4,662,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

