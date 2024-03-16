Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $490.82. 5,713,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,523. The stock has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

