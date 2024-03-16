Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.71. 4,556,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

